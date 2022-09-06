Synovus Financial Corp Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.57.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $203.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

