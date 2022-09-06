Synovus Financial Corp Has $7.84 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 486,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after buying an additional 101,464 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,094,000. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,211,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,723,000 after buying an additional 217,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 645,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,850,000 after buying an additional 101,177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97.

