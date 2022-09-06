Synovus Financial Corp Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,633 shares of company stock worth $49,086,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $243.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

