Synovus Financial Corp Has $9.86 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

