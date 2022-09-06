Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,970 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

