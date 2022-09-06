Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,172 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.