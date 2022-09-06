Synthetify 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $87,209.00 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $825,520.81 and $87,209.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetify alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00029730 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00041934 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00082265 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify (SNY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Synthetify Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange.Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time.Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties.You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets.Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.