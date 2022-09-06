Synthetix (SNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $661.12 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00014603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market cap of $661.12 million and $79.97 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 294,845,211 coins and its circulating supply is 236,797,949 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

