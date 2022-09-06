TaaS Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,891.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00135235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035575 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023291 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TAAS is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.