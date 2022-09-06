Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 6,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 30,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.