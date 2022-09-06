Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 277,983 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after acquiring an additional 178,633 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 103.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRGP opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 2.43. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

