Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.31) to GBX 189 ($2.28) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TWODF opened at $1.40 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

