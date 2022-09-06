TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires 135 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $161.68. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.