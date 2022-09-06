TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires 659 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Danaher stock opened at $269.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

