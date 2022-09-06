TCG Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,211,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 204.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,036,000 after purchasing an additional 282,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LMT opened at $418.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

