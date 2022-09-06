TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. abrdn plc increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 703,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after buying an additional 75,557 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.3 %

AEP opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

