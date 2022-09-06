TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $212,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,569,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $650,783,000 after buying an additional 313,853 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average of $99.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.