TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

