TCG Advisory Services LLC Invests $243,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $648,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

