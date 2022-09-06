TCG Advisory Services LLC Invests $315,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

