TCG Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TCG Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after buying an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 317,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 261,629 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 39,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 79,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

