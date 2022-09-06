TCG Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.