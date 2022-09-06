TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.4% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $13,484,000. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $152,211,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $418.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.