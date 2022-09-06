TCG Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

