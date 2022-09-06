Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Oxford Industries in a report issued on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OXM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $92.89 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.