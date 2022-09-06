Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

TS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tenaris by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,231,882 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,260,000 after acquiring an additional 683,274 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $39,132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after buying an additional 707,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

