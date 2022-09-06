Tenset (10SET) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $396.70 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Tenset has a market capitalization of $396.70 million and $181,371.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00011421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tenset has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002472 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00885991 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016326 BTC.
Tenset Profile
Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,060,934 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io.
Buying and Selling Tenset
