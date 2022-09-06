Ternoa (CAPS) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Ternoa (CAPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a total market cap of $7.52 million and $223,942.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001714 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002486 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00874057 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016347 BTC.
About Ternoa
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_.
Ternoa Coin Trading
