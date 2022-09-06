Terracoin (TRC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $98.00

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $329,265.86 and approximately $98.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,829.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.00600114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00265148 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00018591 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008062 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.