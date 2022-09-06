Tether Gold Trading Down 1.5% This Week (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for $1,693.51 or 0.09012482 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $417.49 million and $207,304.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

