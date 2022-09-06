Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,051 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,016,000 after purchasing an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.0 %

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $132.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.43. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

