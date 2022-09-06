Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

THLLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thales from €145.00 ($147.96) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Thales Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. Thales has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

