The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,377 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.41% of Beauty Health worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Beauty Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Beauty Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Beauty Health Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.