The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.