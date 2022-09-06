The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$90.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$87.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of C$72.94 and a 12-month high of C$115.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Director John Joseph Walker purchased 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,968.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,233.93.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

