The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

About The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after buying an additional 894,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after buying an additional 365,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after buying an additional 364,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.