The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Cut to “Sell” at Odeon Capital Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $331.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.33. The company has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,574 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,587. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

