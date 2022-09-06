The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Howard Hughes in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Howard Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

HHC opened at $64.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Howard Hughes by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

