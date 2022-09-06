The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives $33.17 Average PT from Brokerages

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.17.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Maxim Group raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Joint
In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,378.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,270,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Joint Stock Down 5.3 %
NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $16.88 on Friday. Joint has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $244.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Joint will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Joint
The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.
