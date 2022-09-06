The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 715 ($8.64).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGE. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.70) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.13) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The Sage Group Trading Down 0.9 %

LON:SGE opened at GBX 702.60 ($8.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,509.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 694.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 686.85.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

