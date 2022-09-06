The Sandbox Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $275.82 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00725834 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005887 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00178920 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,270,110 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.