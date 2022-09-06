The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stake Lessened by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 214,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

