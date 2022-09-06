The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on September 26th

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Williams Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 98.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.0%.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WMB opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. Williams Companies has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

