Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0563

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $298.61 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00100529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00261789 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018315 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.