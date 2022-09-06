Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $24.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $114,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

