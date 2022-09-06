Throne Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $320,335.00 (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Throne has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $320,335.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00879074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016556 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT.

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

