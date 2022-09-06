Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

TLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. Tilly’s has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 17.5% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 206,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 27.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 46,898 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

