Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,972 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.12% of Tivity Health worth $17,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health Stock Performance

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tivity Health

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.