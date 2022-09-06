TokenSwap (TP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

TokenSwap (TP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, TokenSwap has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One TokenSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenSwap has a market cap of $4,011.23 and approximately $19,695.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,910.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00135077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00036639 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.

TokenSwap Coin Profile

TokenSwap (CRYPTO:TP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap. TokenSwap’s official website is www.tokenswap.finance.

TokenSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

