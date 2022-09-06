Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $8.64 on Exchanges

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $8.64 or 0.00043653 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $9.50 million and $5.12 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

